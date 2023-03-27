SMB hasn't been swept in 26 best-of-fives. Ginebra can end that streak

ANTIPOLO – Following their emphatic Game Two win on Sunday, Barangay Ginebra now has a shot at completing a sweep of San Miguel in their PBA Governors' Cup semifinal series - a feat that coach Tim Cone thought was mission impossible.

“You are going to play a good team like San Miguel, it’s nearly impossible to beat them three straight times,” said Cone.

Facts back up Cone’s belief. The Beermen have never been swept in the 26 times that they played in a best-of-five series, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

Ginebra has a rare shot at breaking that streak in Game Three on Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

“We are going to try to do the impossible on Wednesday,” said Cone.

With Game Three being played on Wednesday, Ginebra will be getting the benefit of a one extra day of rest before recalibrating for the next match where the Gins are out to enter the Governors’ Cup finals for the fifth time in six seasons.

“The good news is we have a day off to kinda recover before we refocus on Tuesday to get back to our game planning," Cone said. "The bottomline is we want to grow within the series. We want to get better and better with what we do and how we do it and we want to do that throughout the series.

“Hopefully, we are better in Game Three than we were in Game Two. We were better in Game Two that we were in Game One. That’s always the plan. It doesn’t always work out that way. In fact, it rarely works out that way. But that’s always the goal.”

Ginebra was in control throughout its 121-103 win in Game Two where it led by as many as 24 points.

One thing that Ginebra did better was keeping its big lead throughout unlike in Game One where the Gin Kings lost a 15-point lead in an instant to start the fourth before recovering their form to come away with a 121-112 victory.

“We were talking about it at halftime. We were talking about it during timeouts. [San Miguel is] a great team and they can put big numbers in a hurry," Cone said.

"They went on a 15-0 run on us to start the fourth quarter. That’s unheard off. I thought we did a much better job of when they were going on runs, we go back to basics on defense and do the dirty work. But they are capable of doing that for full 48 minutes like they did in that 15-0 run.

“Those early leads that we got, it was really nice to have but we knew it’s not going to last. And it didn’t. They made a run back… But we were able to hold and get ahead again. That’s the way it goes,” said Cone.