Cone on possible Ginebra-Meralco finals: 'It's like Shake, Rattle & Roll'

BARANGAY Ginebra reached the finals for the fifth time over the last six editions of the PBA Governors’ Cup following its sweep over San Miguel on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Cone on possible Ginebra vs Meralco finals

Ginebra overcame an 18-point deficit to beat San Miguel in Game Three, 87-85, on Wednesday thanks to a basket by Christian Standhardinger and an assist by Justin Brownlee with four seconds left on the clock.

Ginebra is now waiting for its next opponent which could possibly be the top seed at the elimination round in TNT.

Another possibility is another finals face-off against Meralco, and head coach Tim Cone had a perfect description of that tiff.

“If we go up against Meralco, it’s going to be like Meralco 5. It’s like ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll,” said Cone, referring to the horror film that had its 15th installment last year.

Ginebra has won all its finals battles against Meralco in the four previous times including the first one when Justin Brownlee hit that buzzer-beating three in 2016.

Cone, however, said it will still be a difficult series against Meralco if they somehow meet again.

“But it’s an incredible challenge against coach Norman,” said Cone.

Of course, TNT would also want to break the trend and enter the Governors’ Cup finals for the first time in 12 years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Already a storyline for that possible finals is the coaching match-up between Cone and Jojo Lastimosa, his former player with Alaska.

“Either one, it’s going to be great. We have no control over that. We will just take what is coming,” said Cone.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓