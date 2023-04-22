Cone hates losing as Ginebra coach admits ignoring Jolas after Game 6

PERHAPS not at the moment.

Tim Cone disclosed he didn’t talk nor say any congratulatory message to former player Jojo Lastimosa moments after winning his first PBA championship as coach by leading TNT Tropang Giga past Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors Cup finals.

The Tropang Giga clinched the title in Game 6 behind a gutsy 97-93 win.

They won three straight games to overhaul a 1-2 series deficit and rewarded Lastimosa, who served as interim coach in lieu of Chot Reyes, his breakthrough title as mentor.

That Lastimosa did it at the expense of his former coach, with whom he won a total of nine championships while together at Alaska, obviously made the experience even more memorable.

Unfortunately, the 65-year-old Cone doesn’t want a thing or two as Lastimosa enjoys his finest moment as coach.

Tim Cone on mixed emotions after Ginebra finals loss

“I’m not the nicest guy when I lose,” admitted Cone with his trademark smirk. “I’m happy for Jojo, but I don’t like losing.”

It was the first finals loss in five seasons for Cone in the Governors’ Cup, a tournament that’s practically been the domain of the Kings since first topping the conference in 2016 following the arrival of import Justin Brownlee.

It was also the only second time Cone lost in a finals as Barangay Ginebra coach since the 2017 Philippine Cup against San Miguel.

In all, he lost out on what would have been his 26th career title as a coach.

And the 59-year-old Lastimosa, who also once acted as a long-time deputy of Cone, was responsible for it.

“He gave me a little bit of a hug that I probably shook off a little bit,” said Cone. “He (Lastimosa) and I are really close, but it’s painful to lose.”

Cone saw the parallel of his situation with that of San Miguel counterpart Jorge Gallent during the conference semifinals.

The Kings swept the Beermen, 3-0, and marked the first time the proud San Miguel franchise was blanked in a best-of-five series.

“Same thing with Jorge Gallent and I. Jorge and I are close, maybe not as close as Jojo and I, but Jorge and I are close,” said Cone.

“And Jorge was certainly not happy when we beat them as well. Now, I’m in the same shoes, and I know how it feels like. So it’s not easy.”