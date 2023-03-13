PBA All-Star Game with more defensive gems than dunks gets a Passi-ng mark

ILOILO – For the PBA, the 2023 All-Star Game was a resounding success mainly due to the quality of the competition that Team Japeth and Team Scottie dished off in front of the fans at the City of Passi Arena.

The team of Japeth Aguilar won over a selection led by his Barangay Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson, 140-136, in a competitive game that not only showcased the players’ offensive talents and skills but also their ability to play defense.

The RSJ (rookies, sophomores, juniors) game on Friday was equally exciting with Team Greats making the decisive breakaway against Team Stalwarts only in the final quarter on the way to a 158-138 victory.

That game set the tone for the All-Star Game.

“Kinausap ko sila bago magsimula ng laro sa dugouts nila. Sinabi ko na maganda ‘yung game nung Friday,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, referring to the RSJ game that saw Adrian Wong win the MVP award.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Maglaro din tayo. Ayos naman. Maganda ‘yung resulta nung All-Star [Game] na ito. Hindi nila nilaro lang,” said Marcial.

Paul Lee was adjudged the MVP of the All-Star Game after finishing with 32 points behind a fiery 7-of-13 clip from the four-point territory for Team Japeth - just a day after winning the the title in the 3-point shootout.

Lee said Team Japeth coach Tim Cone emphasized to the players the need to make the game competitive after the last NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah came under criticism, particularly over the lack of defense.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Sobrang sarap sa feeling kasi nabigyan natin ng magandang game ‘yung fans dito sa Passi. Nakita naman natin ‘yung nakaraang All-Star sa NBA, hindi rin magandang tignan. Maraming hindi magandang comment sa nangyari doon,” said Lee.

“Ni-remind kami ni coach Tim doon about sa nangyari sa NBA. Nag-respond naman ‘yung team. Nag-decide ‘yung team na mago-all-out kami. We will treat it as a real game,” said Lee.

The game was intense all throughout, with both teams having to earn most of their points. Need proof? The two teams had one dunk apiece the entire game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jamie Malonzo, who pulled out of the dunk contest, missed two of his slam attempts and was stopped from making one by a death-defying duty foul by Team Scottie’s Kevin Alas in the late stage of the match.

A dunk attempt by Malonzo in the third quarter was also thwarted by Calvin Abueva, who had two rejections to match the game-high of Arvin Tolentino for Team Scottie.

Watch Now

Even Scottie Thompson had a block over Lee in the first half, which the MVP quickly countered with a four-pointer.

“Nakakatuwa kasi both sides, makikita mo, may duma-dive sa floor, ayaw nila bigyan ng easy dunk si Jamie. ‘Yung mga ganung bagay, maganda ‘yun para sa fans natin and of course, sa PBA, at sa mga susunod na All-Star [Game],” said Lee.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said the quality of the game made all the effort of reviving the All-Star Weekend after a three-year sabbatical worth it.

“I think the players realized that with all the efforts of everybody, the LGU led by [Passi] mayor (Stephen Palmares), sinuklian lang nila ‘yung mga efforts ng mga taong bumubuo ng All-Stars,” said Castro.

“We are very proud of our players for showing and playing their best. It’s been a while since we saw an All-Star na ganito na dikidikan. We are happy with the outcome,” said Castro.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lee hopes that the next All-Star Games will be just as competitive, beginning with the 2024 edition in Bacolod City.

“Nakita nila na ganito. Kailangan ready sila (players) kasi mage-expect uli sila sa next All-Star na ganito ang makikita nila,” Lee added.