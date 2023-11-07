COLUMN: Amid Ginebra, TNT and SMB import woes, Magnolia finds gem in Bey

CHICAGO - The Magnolia Hotshots team that made its PBA Commissioner's Cup conference debut last Sunday flaunted the hallmarks of a signature Chito Victolero-coached team.

Tough. Blue collar. And ruthlessly efficient on defense.

In spanking TNT, 110-102, the Hotshots held the Tropa to just 45 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from 3. Magnolia also dominated the boards, 63-40, while watching TNT stumble with 17 turnovers.

Although the Hotshots didn't shoot well from the field - 9-of-28 from 3 and 40-of-94 from the field overall - they had a diverse attack that kept TNT on its heels, trailing by as many as 19 points.

Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon combined for 22 points and 11 assists while Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang ignited the bench with 28 points while also getting meaningful contributions from the other guys.

The cohesion shown by Magnolia on both ends of the floor was hardly any surprise after the team went 11-0 in the PBA On Tour. As others minimized that feat because of the nature of pre-season games, Victolero saw it as an opportunity.

FRUITS OF THE PBA ON TOUR

"The Tour allowed us to develop yung chemistry namin," Victolero told me in a telephone interview. He also pointed out the emergence of role players that include Jerrick Ahanmisi, Abu Tratter, Aristotle Dionisio, among several others.

However, just like in any other reinforced conferences, the team's crown jewel is the import. Clearly, the Hotshots have unearthed a gem in Tyler Bey.

The 25-year old American from Las Vegas tallied a workmanlike 31 points and 20 rebounds in 42 minutes and 55 seconds of action.

Bey, a star at Colorado where he was named the US NCAA's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, is the prototype of a Victolero import: Hard-nosed on defense with a healthy appetite to share the ball.

But when needed, Bey has the facility to not just score, but take over a game as well.

While playing for Ness Ziona in Israel this year, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing averaged a league best. 20.9 points. Taken 36th overall in the 2020 NBA draft, Bey had an 18-game stint with the Dallas Mavericks and a G-League title under his belt.

COMPLETE PACKAGE

"We liked what he does, especially on defense. Tapos scorer pa, which is a big bonus," Victolero said while explaining that team manager Alvin Patrimonio helped seal the deal to sign Bey.

While it's way too early to install the Hotshots as title contenders in this Commissioner's Cup, their stability on the import front easily separates them from the rest of the heavyweights.

Ginebra still awaits the fate of Justin Brownlee as it pertains to his positive test at the Asian Games. TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is dealing with an illness and there is no set timetable for his return while San Miguel just switched imports.

Although he relishes the idea of competing for a championship, one that eluded him in 2022 when Mike Harris was neutralized by injury, Victolero wants to beat the best teams with their full roster intact, especially Ginebra.

"Sana makabalik agad si Justin. He's done so many great things sa liga natin."

Still, regardless of who they play, the Hotshots, if they stay healthy, are going to be a problem for the rest of the PBA.

Chito Victolero is arguably the most underrated, under-appreciated coach in the PBA. This is his time to shine, an opportunity for fans to see the magic he does at Magnolia and the excellence he demands from his players.

