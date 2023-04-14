COLUMN: Cariaso given 'free hand,' assured Blackwater will use No. 2 pick

CHICAGO - After a brief Holy Week break, a thick, white smoke billowed from the chimney of Blackwater's headquarters on Friday.

Jeff Cariaso has been anointed as the new head coach.

Signed. Sealed. And hopefully, not delivered down the abyss of another historic 29-game losing streak,

I don't know how religious coach Jeff is, but he must be a devotee of St. Jude, the patron saint of lost causes.

Because there seems to be no other logical reason why he would stake his five-star credentials on a defeat-lathered franchise.

Based on their recent Governors' Cup campaign, which ended at 1-10, it's always hell or high water at Blackwater. And sadly, hell tends to come first pretty quickly.

Just ask Ariel Vanguardia, the fall guy Cariaso replaced. And try asking the good guy who was left on the ditch before Vanguardia - Nash Racela - who learned of his firing only through social media.

BEAMING WITH OPTIMISM

In spite of all of the above red flags, Jeff is optimistic that Blackwater is a safe space where dreams can grow.

"We are all on the same page with our commitment. That's clear. Management is giving me a free rein to form the team that I want," he told me via text message.

Gee whiz, I never thought I'd live to see the day when those words would come out of the mouth of a Blackwater coach.

And that's just the mouthwatering appetizer. Try not to drool as I drop this main dish from coach Cariaso.

"It starts with this year's No. 2 draft pick. We will use and keep that pick to land a franchise player."

What!!??

The apocalypse must be upon us when a team that is historically overeager to trade its golden assets to the MVP group is now suddenly promising to hold on to a No.2 pick that can turn out to be a foundational piece such as Justine Baltazar.

"The road to transform and improve Blackwater will be a process. No doubt we have the full support of management. Looking forward to the new challenge. New season. New look. New opportunity for the whole team," Cariaso added.

WOW. JUST WOW.

Frankly, though, I have my reservations. Lifting biblical lessons from the book of Jeremiah, we are reminded that leopards can't change their spots.

But since it's free and the fact that my emotions toward Blackwater have long been numbed anyway, I will give team owner Dioceldo Sy the benefit of the doubt that he will indeed allow Jeff to build his own team and that the ownership will keep its No.2 pick this coming September.

Easter Sunday, a time of cleansing and renewal, was just here. Who knows, perhaps that day of quiet reflection may have done wonders to the conscience of Blackwater.

If everyone can be saved, maybe I'm not a fool to believe that Blackwater can change.

Just as Terrafirma has done so notoriously over the years, Blackwater has been a blight to the PBA. But I am encouraged by the Bossing's expressed desire to mend their mismanaging ways.

I hope and pray that Mr. Sy keeps his promise, a transformation that will do wonders for the utter lack of parity that continues to hurt the PBA.