Blackwater signs coach Jeff Cariaso to three-year contract

JEFF Cariaso signed a three year deal to be the new head coach of Blackwater.

The 50-year-old mentor came to terms with the franchise on Thursday as team owner Dioceldo Sy formally welcomed him to the organization.

Both parties signed the contract in the presence Blackwater governor Siliman Sy, team manager Johnson Martinez and the rest of the team coaching staff led by Aris Dimaunahan.

Cariaso is expected to bring along with him deputies Joe Silva and former player Mike Cortez.

He takes over the coaching rein vacated by Ariel Vanguardia.

Blackwater will be the pro ballclub Cariason will be handling after Alaska and Converge.

