Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 13
    PBA

    Blackwater signs coach Jeff Cariaso to three-year contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    JEFF Cariaso signed a three year deal to be the new head coach of Blackwater.

    The 50-year-old mentor came to terms with the franchise on Thursday as team owner Dioceldo Sy formally welcomed him to the organization.

    See Tim Cone not worried about Brownlee’s Game 2 shooting slump

    Both parties signed the contract in the presence Blackwater governor Siliman Sy, team manager Johnson Martinez and the rest of the team coaching staff led by Aris Dimaunahan.

    Cariaso is expected to bring along with him deputies Joe Silva and former player Mike Cortez.

    Dioceldo Sy, Jeffrey Cariaso

    He takes over the coaching rein vacated by Ariel Vanguardia.

    Blackwater will be the pro ballclub Cariason will be handling after Alaska and Converge.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again