Hodge says two-handed block on C-Stan not his biggest defensive play

CLIFF Hodge deflected the credit on defense, saying it was a team effort for Meralco to pull off a gutsy win over Barangay Ginebra in Game Three of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

Hodge was praised by Meralco coach Norman Black for his effort on defense, which contributed to Ginebra scoring the lowest points of the conference.

One of Hodge’s responsibilities was to guard Justin Brownlee, who still put on a good effort of 19 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and six blocks - but made just eight of his 21 shots.

“It’s all work,” said Hodge, who was scoreless but had six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block. “Justin Brownlee is a great player. It’s hard to keep him down. But honestly, it’s team defense. Not one person is going to stop anybody on the court. We had a game plan and we stuck to the game plan. Team defense and individual defense a little bit, but I credit my teammates.”

There is no denying, though that Hodge made a couple of critical defensive stops in the end game as his teammates such as Tony Bishop, Chris Newsome, and Allein Maliksi drained the important baskets. One of the defensive plays he made late in the fourth was his two-handed block on Christian Standhardinger with the Bolts protecting a 79-74 lead.

“I’m guarding Brownlee and I’m going to help on the roll and I saw Tony (Bishop) got stuck. There’s only one person that rotates so it had to be me. I think he (Standhardinger) gave a little up-fake and I was like I will just try to stay vertical and stay in the air and I just got a lucky block,” said Hodge.

But Hodge said that wasn’t the biggest defensive play of the game for him. The huge play for him was on the next play where he drew an offensive foul on Standhardinger.

“The big play was we came down, we turned the ball over and he (Standhardinger) is steaming down and like, let me get a charge. Boom, I get a charge,” said Hodge.

“That’s what I’m more proud off, not the block,” he added.

