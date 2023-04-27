Coming off knee injury, Justin Chua wasn't going to miss TNT party

DESPITE being in crutches just a week after undergoing ACL operation, Justin Chua wasn't going to miss the TNT Tropang Giga's moment of triumph.

The 33-year-old big man was on the sidelines to cheer, support, and watch his team finish off Barangay Ginebra in Game six to win the first-ever PBA Governors' Cup championship in franchise history.

Chua naturally felt proud of the Tropang Giga for pulling off the enormous feat against the back-to-back defending champions.

If there’s one thing he regretted though, it’s not having the chance to help the team complete a job that he was initially a part of.

“Ang sarap sa feeling,” said Chua looking back. “Sayang nga lang, mas maganda sana kung nakapaglaro ako, di ba? Still, I just showed my support kung hanggang saan ang kaya ko.”

Chua was part of the TNT starting unit in Game 1 of the finals and already scored three points early in the first quarter when he suddenly just fell on the floor all his own.

While he initially thought it was just a minor injury, it later turned out to be another ACL tear.

Five days after, Chua underwent surgery.

Monday last week he already began his rehabilitation and was actually ready to go and watch Game 5 of the title series.

“Kaso sabi ng PT huwag muna kasi parang hindi pa ako ready,” said Chua.

But diligent in his rehab, his physical therapist eventually relented and let him watch the title-clinching game accompanied by wife Geanne.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Pinayagan na rin nila ako kaya nakapanood din ako,” said Chua.

One good thing about his condition, the veteran center out of Ateneo was spared from the shower of beer and water during the TNT celebration inside the dugout.

“Hindi talaga ako nagpabasa kasi hindi puwede. Kaya iwas muna,” said Chua.

As for his recovery, it’s so far, so good for him.

“Hopefully, tuluy-tuloy yung progress and take it day by day lang, kasi medyo mahabang process ito,” Chua said.

Get well and congrats, Justin.