Chris Ross not dwelling on latest verbal spat with Guiao

CHRIS Ross refused to dwell on another heated exchange with longtime adversary Yeng Guiao down the stretch of the game between San Miguel Beer and NLEX.

He’d rather focus on the Beermen’s 113-105 win that had the defending champion finally breaking through in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

For the second straight game, the team had to go through the wringer and was able to heave a sigh of relief when it pulled this one off against the hard-fighting Elasto Painters after initially losing its debut game against the Blackwater Bossing, 109-106.

Ross admitted the Beermen are still adjusting to the competition just three weeks removed from regaining the Philippine Cup championship following a grueling best-of-seven finals against TNT that went the full route.

“Every game is a grind out on the floor,” said the veteran guard. “We’re still trying to get our feet wet after winning the championship, so it’s a quick turnaround for us.”

“We’re trying to adjust. It just takes time.”

It’s the same in the case of import Diamond Stone, a last-minute replacement to original choice Thomas Robinson, who only arrived in the country last Tuesday, but already played two games for the team.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Stone atoned for a lackluster debut by erupting for 42 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against Rain or Shine, with 10 of his output coming in the fourth quarter when San Miguel put its act together to escape past the Elasto Painters.

“He might be a little bit jetlagged, but he had a great performance (last night). He bounced back and played well.”

Incidentally, it was during that crucial San Miguel run midway through the fourth quarter when tempers flared as Stone got into a trash talking incident with Beau Belga, who was later ejected of the game for a flagrant foul 2 infraction he committed against Stone.

Ross and Guiao also had some words for each other at the sideline as both were later assessed a technical foul each along with Stone.

The champion coach and the San Miguel Beer guard had been going at each other for years and the incident on Sunday night was just the latest in their series of caper.

Asked about it, Ross brushed it off and would rather not spare a minute about it.

“Coach Yeng and I haven’t said a word to each other during the game,” said the San Miguel playmaker.

