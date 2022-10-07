Quinto, Banchero, Maliksi filling void as Newsome out for a month

CHRIS Newsome will be out for an extended period with Meralco.

Deputy Luigi Trillo said the team’s top player is expected to sit it out for three weeks or at the most a month as he continues to recuperate from a strained hamstring he sustained in the Bolts’ debut in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Newsome missed his second straight game Friday, a 105-92 win over Terrafirma at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It depends on how early he heals,” said Trillo, who coached the Bolts against the Dyip in the absence of Norman Black (safety protocols).

“I feel bad for him kasi he really wants to be a part of the Gilas team din, so nagdo-double time siya dun. Obviously, he’s excited about this conference. Pero ideally, that’s what were looking at, three weeks to a month pa.”

In the absence of Newsome, other Meralco players are stepping up like Bong Quinto, Chris Banchero, and Allein Maliksi. The trio alone combined for 47 points and shot 7-of-17 from three-point range against the Dyip.

“We’re a firm believer kay Bong (Quinto) and other guys who can chip in. And that’s a spot where he have faith in these guys that they can come in and contribute as what you saw today,” said Trillo.

