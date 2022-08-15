Will Chris McCullough return as SMB import in Commissioner's Cup?

WHILE hitting out at perceived politicking in Philippine basketball, Chris McCullough has hinted about a return stint in the PBA.

The last few days, the former NBA player was active on social media answering queries from fans about his botched naturalization to play for Gilas Pilipinas.

“It’s political with everything,” he said in reply to a fan commenting about politics being real in local basketball.

One follower even asked McCullough about SBP president Al S. Panlilio’s previous reply to a tweet the San Miguel import fired a few years ago about him ‘being on call’ to become a naturalized player for the men’s national team.

“Not sure,” said McCullough when asked about Panlilio’s response for the one-time San Miguel import to send a direct message to him regarding his willingness to apply for naturalization following his stint in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in 2019.

McCullough’s latest post came in the wake of a recent tirade in which he said, ‘I don’t even get recognized,’ regarding his offer to become a Gilas naturalized player.

In the same post, the Brooklyn, New York native also hinted about returning in the PBA for the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

“It’s cool I’ll be back next Commissioner’s Cup,” he said, but without disclosing if he’ll still wear the San Miguel jersey.

Health, however, will be a big concern for McCullough, who went down with a torn ACL last March while playing for New Taipei in the P. League+.

As it is, the 27-year-old American is only in his fifth month recovering from the injury, which takes at least six to nine months for a full recovery.

McCullough helped San Miguel win the Commissioner’s Cup championship against highly-favored TNT Tropang Giga, featuring Best Import Terrence Jones, in six games during their best-of-seven title series three years ago.

