McCullough reveals being left out as Gilas naturalized player option

EARLIER considered for Gilas Pilipinas naturalization, it appears Chris McCullough is no longer under the radar of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

McCullough is just as perplexed as anyone as the former San Miguel Beer import has not been being mentioned now as possible naturalized player for the men’s national team.

The 6-foot-10 product of Syracuse and a first-round pick of the Brooklyn Nets during the 2015 NBA draft, answered a Twitter post regarding a question directed at the SBP about not considering McCullough as possible candidate for naturalization.

“At this point, I don’t even get recognized,” was McCullough’s response to the post.

The 27-year-old native of New York expressed many times in the past his desire to play as a naturalized player for the country ever since helping San Miguel win the Commissioner’s Cup championship in 2019.

The SBP initially agreed to list him as possible candidate for naturalization.

But just recently, the basketball federation mentioned the likes of Micah Potter, D.J. Wilson, and Noah Vonleh as among those being eyed to be the next naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas after Ange Kouame.

Wilson and Vonleh, though, had already been signed up by Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, respectively, making them a long shot for the spot.

McCullough tearing his right ACL last March while playing for the New Taipei Kings in the P League+ in Taipeh could have also factored in the sudden snub.

No medical update or when McCullough could get back and play has been made so far.

After a two-season stint with the Nets, McCullough also saw action for the Washington Wizards.

