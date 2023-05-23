Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Phoenix brings back Chris Lalata on one-year contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    CHRIS Lalata has been given a new deal by Phoenix.

    The former Olivarez College stalwart signed a new one year contract.

    Lalata signed the deal in the presence of team manager Paolo Bugia and his representative Danny Espiritu.

      The 6-foot-4 forward was selected No. 16 overall by the Fuel Masters in last year’s draft, one of four rookies the team picked in the second round along with Tyler Tio (14), Encho Serrano (19), and Enzo Joson (23).

      He’s been enlisted as part of the Fuel Masters’ compact, 14-man lineup in the ongoing PBA On Tour.

