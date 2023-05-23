Phoenix brings back Chris Lalata on one-year contract

CHRIS Lalata has been given a new deal by Phoenix.

The former Olivarez College stalwart signed a new one year contract.

Lalata signed the deal in the presence of team manager Paolo Bugia and his representative Danny Espiritu.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 6-foot-4 forward was selected No. 16 overall by the Fuel Masters in last year’s draft, one of four rookies the team picked in the second round along with Tyler Tio (14), Encho Serrano (19), and Enzo Joson (23).

He’s been enlisted as part of the Fuel Masters’ compact, 14-man lineup in the ongoing PBA On Tour.