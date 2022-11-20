Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Chot laments bad break as MRI confirms Cam Oliver injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    TNT's current woes in the PBA Commissioner's Cup were compounded with import Cameron Oliver expected to be out for the next two weeks - or longer.

    TNT coach Chot Reyes said Oliver went down with a sprained knee which he suffered in the team's previous game against Meralco. An MRI confirmed the damage, he added.

    [READ: Ginebra dents TNT playoff hopes]

    "The MRI showed a sprained knee and out for two weeks minimum. One month pa kung ma-move," said Reyes. "Malas, e."

    Oliver missed Sunday's game against Barangay Ginebra, 89-85, and is out for the rest of the eliminations that will see TNT still taking on league leader Bay Area Dragons and defending champion San Miguel Beer.

      TNT sources said the team has brought in a replacement in Matt Mobley, who, at 6-4, can play all the way to the Governors' Cup if he meets expectations.

      Following the loss to the Kings, the Tropang Giga fell out of the Top Eight in the standings with a 4-6 record.

