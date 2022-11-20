Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT brings in Matt Mobley as Cam Oliver done with hyperextended knee

    by homer d. sayson
    1 Hour ago
    Matt Mobley
    CHICAGO - With Cam Oliver out for the rest of the conference after suffering a hyperextended knee, the TNT Tropang Giga have brought in a replacement import.

    Sources told SPIN.ph that Matt Mobley arrived on Sunday and the hope is that TNT will carry him over to the next conference since the Tropang GIGA are unlikely to make a deep playoffs run, if they even get there.

    The signature franchise of the MVP group fell to Ginebra on Sunday, 89-85, and plummeted to 4-6 in the standings.

    The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Mobley split his college eligibility between Central Connecticut and St. Bonaventure where he played a total of 127 games while averaging 15.3 points and 2.1 assists per outing.

      Undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft, the 28-year old guard last played for Zaragoza in the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) where he normed 10.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 dimes in 24 appearances.

