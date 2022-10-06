Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Chot faces hefty fine for charging into technical committee, rant

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Chot Reyes Josh Reyes
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TNT coach Chot Reyes faces a hefty fine for his rant against officiating in the aftermath of the TNT Tropang Giga's close loss to Magnolia on Wednesday night in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

    Watch the post-game scene HERE.

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the TNT coach will be fined for multiple infractions, including charging into the technical committee at the end of the Tropang Giga's 94-92 loss to the Hotshots.

    [READ: Magnolia escapes with a win over TNT in thriller]

    Reyes faces a separate penalty for throwing foul words as he stormed out of the court and out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum after the game.

    Marcial said Reyes will no longer be summoned by the Commissioner's Office, but the infractions carry automatic penalties that may be lessened or increased, depending on the severity of the action.

      The concurrent Gilas coach lost his cool after new recruit Calvin Oftana was called for a foul on Paul Lee in the dying seconds that led to the marginal free throws.

      However, sources said new camera angles of the play in question showed the referees made the right call. The referee was also in the right position to make the call, the source added.

