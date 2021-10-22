Kelly Williams remains day to day for TnT in PBA Finals, says Chot

KELLY Williams remains day to day for TnT Katropa for the rest of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals despite suiting up in the team’s 105-93 win in Game 2.

TnT coach Chot Reyes said the 39-year-old forward was just '50 to 60 percent good to play' in Game 2 after going down with severe back spasms in the series opener.

Still, Williams played through the pain and started for the Tropang Giga, but couldn’t finish the game after the injury acted up again.

Keeping fingers crossed

“As you noticed, we subbed him (Kelly) out in the fourth, and we couldn’t get him back in because his back spasm is acting up,” Reyes disclosed during the post-game press conference.

“Again, we’ll see how it’s going to be in the next game. We’re just going to wish for the best.”

Williams contributed three points and five rebounds in 22 minutes, but more importantly, the 2008 MVP served as the ‘anchor of the TnT defense,’ according to Reyes.

“He’s a big part of our defensive game plan,” said the TnT coach. “Having in him there was a big factor for us. Every minute that he can contribute is golden minutes for Poy (Erram), Troy (Rosario), and the other bigs to get some rest that Kelly’s able to play.”

TnT is looking to make it three in a row against an embattled Magnolia side, with Game 3 set Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

