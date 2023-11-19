Rare Victolero outburst at halftime sparks Magnolia fightback

A RARE tongue-lashing from Magnolia coach Chito Victolero during the halftime huddle apparently sparked the Hotshots’ resurgence in the second half that led to an epic comeback over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

The Hotshots overhauled a 26-point deficit to beat the Gin Kings, 93-91, and extend their unbeaten run to four games at the start of the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The comeback was the biggest for Magnolia since its 86-84 overtime win over Alaska, still coached by Tim Cone, during the 2005-2006 Fiesta Conference where the then-Purefoods team came back from a 29-point deficit, according to the research of PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

The 26 points was also the biggest lead Ginebra squandered since it lost to NLEX, 113-111, in overtime during the 2019 Governors’ Cup in Dubai, according to Mangonon.

It wouldn’t be possible without Victolero’s angry words in the dugout as the Hotshots trailed, 60-35, at the break and by 51-25, during the second quarter.

“At halftime, I kept on reminding them. Actually, shouting (to) them about (being) outworked in the first half. [Ginebra] outhustled us in the first half and they bullied us in the first half,” said Victolero.

“I challenged these guys to play the Magnolia Hotshots basketball system which is sacrificing, ball movement, and our defensive mindset. They scored 60 in the first half and that’s not our system,” he added.

Tyler Bey admitted Victolero’s scolding pumped him up. He finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds while spearheading the Magnolia attack with 16 fourth-quarter points.

“I’ve never seen coach Chito like that,” said Bey. “I felt the energy and the passion. After that, it was just on us. We are the players on the court. He is the coach. We have to do what we’ve got to do.”

Jio Jalalon echoed Bey's words.

“Credit to coach Chito talaga. Kasi nung halftime, sobrang nagulat talaga (kami) sa dugout. Ni-remind talaga kaming lahat. First and second (quarters), hindi Magnolia basketball ‘yung nagawa namin. Nagkanya-kanya kami. Inaamin ko, isa ako doon.

Defense holds key

"‘Yung favorite naman namin sa court, ‘yung depensa, nawala nung first and second Nung nagalit siya, kahit matalo kami, (basta) ‘yung character namin, pakita namin. Nagising kaming lahat lalo na si Tyler kasi siyempre nakita rin namin na nag-rerelax siya. Pinakita niya ‘yung depensa,” said Jalalon.

Victolero was happy with the big turnaround by his team especially on defense, specifically mentioning Rome Dela Rosa's work on Ginebra import Tony Bishop.

“Thankful to this guys and all the players especially, I would like to thank Rome dela Rosa. He did a very good job on Bishop. Wala akong masabi. They responded very well to my challenge... I’m very proud of them,” said Victolero.

