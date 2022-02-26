Chance to play for college coach Austria factored in Cruz’s choice of SMB

ANTIPOLO CITY – From one of his acknowledged fathers to another.

The chance to be reunited with college coach Leo Austria was too good to pass up for guard Jericho Cruz that he opted to test the market as an unrestricted free agent when his contract with NLEX expires on Monday.

A person close to the 31-year-old guard said that’s one of the major reasons why Cruz prefers to join the Beermen should the team opens its door to Cruz, a member of the 2014 rookie class which is already eligible to become unrestricted free agents starting this season.

Why Jericho Cruz is linked to SMB

“Isa sa mga dahilan niya yun. Gusto niyang maglaro ulit under coach Leo,” the source said.

Cruz made heads turn Friday after saying his thank you to the NLEX family after the Road Warriors’ 109-100 overtime victory over Rain or Shine, hinting the huge possibility of leaving the franchise after a three-year stint.

Talks are Cruz will be transferring to the Beermen, whose coach Leo Austria handled Cruz in college while with Adamson.

A former teammate with the Falcons in Rodney Brondial also opted to play for Austria when his contract with Alaska also expired last December. Like Cruz, Brondial is also an unrestricted free agent.

With the Road Warriors, Cruz plays for coach Yeng Guiao, the same mentor who picked him in the first round in the 2014 draft while they were still with Rain or Shine.

