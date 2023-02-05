Cavitex too good for Pioneer Elastoseal, claims PBA 3x3 title

CAVITEX leaned on the hot shooting Dominick Fajardo to bring down Pioneer Elastoseal, 19-15, and clinched the Leg 4 title of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

Fajardo was in the zone all game long, shooting 8-of-9 from the field for a team-high 11 points as the Braves pulled away in the homestretch to claim the P100,000 prize money.

Jorey Napoles had a quiet four points for the Braves, coached by Kyles Lao, while Bong Galanza and former Gilas special draftee Tzaddy Rangel completed the scoring for the NLEX franchise.

It was the first leg title in the conference for Cavitex, which topped Legs 5 and 6 of the mid-season tournament.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Pioneer again fell short of winning a championship after a similar runner-up finish to San Miguel during Leg 1.

The Katibays nonetheless, took home the consolation prize worth P50,000.

Samboy De Loon took charge for TNT and led the Tropang Giga past Platinum Karaoke, 20-18, in the battle for third place.

De Leon had six points in the win worth P30,000 to make up for Almond Vosotros’ shooting woes from the floor.

The scores

Third place

TNT (20) – De Leon 6, Villegas 5, Exciminiano 5, Vosotros 4.

Platinum Karaoke (18) – Banal 8, Salva 5, Andrada 3, Tumalip 2.

Final

Cavitex (19) – Fajardo 11, Napoles 4, Galanza 2, Rangel 2.

Pioneer Elastoseal (15) – Morido 6, Villamor 4, Mocon 3, Abrigo 2.