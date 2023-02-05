Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 6
    PBA

    Cavitex too good for Pioneer Elastoseal, claims PBA 3x3 title

    by Gerry Ramos
    16 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX leaned on the hot shooting Dominick Fajardo to bring down Pioneer Elastoseal, 19-15, and clinched the Leg 4 title of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

    Fajardo was in the zone all game long, shooting 8-of-9 from the field for a team-high 11 points as the Braves pulled away in the homestretch to claim the P100,000 prize money.

    See Magnolia to bring in Antonio Hester as new import in Governors Cup

    Jorey Napoles had a quiet four points for the Braves, coached by Kyles Lao, while Bong Galanza and former Gilas special draftee Tzaddy Rangel completed the scoring for the NLEX franchise.

    It was the first leg title in the conference for Cavitex, which topped Legs 5 and 6 of the mid-season tournament.

    Dominick Fajardo

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Pioneer again fell short of winning a championship after a similar runner-up finish to San Miguel during Leg 1.

    The Katibays nonetheless, took home the consolation prize worth P50,000.

    Samboy De Loon took charge for TNT and led the Tropang Giga past Platinum Karaoke, 20-18, in the battle for third place.

    De Leon had six points in the win worth P30,000 to make up for Almond Vosotros’ shooting woes from the floor.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The scores

      Third place

      TNT (20) – De Leon 6, Villegas 5, Exciminiano 5, Vosotros 4.

      Platinum Karaoke (18) – Banal 8, Salva 5, Andrada 3, Tumalip 2.

      Final

      Cavitex (19) – Fajardo 11, Napoles 4, Galanza 2, Rangel 2.

      Pioneer Elastoseal (15) – Morido 6, Villamor 4, Mocon 3, Abrigo 2.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again