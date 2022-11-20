Napoles shines as Cavitex downs Ginebra to set up title match vs TNT

CAVITEX and TNT will dispute the Leg 3 championship of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2 after pulling off contrasting victories in Sunday's semifinals at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

Jorey Napoles was a dominant force inside for the Braves, who made short work of Barangay Ginebra, 21-10.

The former national player scattered 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Cavitex back to the finals since winning Leg 2 of the First Conference.

The Tropang Giga meanwhile, survived the tough stance of the Meralco Bolts, 20-19, to make the final for the third straight leg this conference.

Almond Vosotros fired a game-high 13 points for the Leg 1 champion who's in the finals for the sixth straight leg dating back to the First Conference.

The scores

Semifinal 1

Cavitex (21) - Napoles 10, Fajardo 7, Galanza 3, Concepcion 1.

Ginebra (10) - Villamor 5, Cu 4, Aurin 1, Gumaru 0.

Semifinal 2

TNT (20) - Vosotros 13, Mendoza 3, Flores 2, Acuno 2.

Meralco (19) - Manlangit 8, Batino 6, Gonzaga 5, De Vera 0.