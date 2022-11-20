Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 20
    PBA

    Napoles shines as Cavitex downs Ginebra to set up title match vs TNT

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX and TNT will dispute the Leg 3 championship of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2 after pulling off contrasting victories in Sunday's semifinals at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

    Jorey Napoles was a dominant force inside for the Braves, who made short work of Barangay Ginebra, 21-10.

    See Myles Powell as Gilas naturalized player: ‘Whatever happens, happens’

    The former national player scattered 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Cavitex back to the finals since winning Leg 2 of the First Conference.

    The Tropang Giga meanwhile, survived the tough stance of the Meralco Bolts, 20-19, to make the final for the third straight leg this conference.

    Almond Vosotros fired a game-high 13 points for the Leg 1 champion who's in the finals for the sixth straight leg dating back to the First Conference.

    The scores

    Semifinal 1

    Cavitex (21) - Napoles 10, Fajardo 7, Galanza 3, Concepcion 1.

    Ginebra (10) - Villamor 5, Cu 4, Aurin 1, Gumaru 0.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Semifinal 2

    TNT (20) - Vosotros 13, Mendoza 3, Flores 2, Acuno 2.

    Meralco (19) - Manlangit 8, Batino 6, Gonzaga 5, De Vera 0.

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicMatt NietotopicPido JarenciotopicTerrence RomeotopicPaul LeetopicBarangay GinebratopicTNT Tropang Giga
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again