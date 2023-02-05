Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cavitex advances to PBA 3x3 semis, sends Ginebra packing

    by Gerry Ramos
    20 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX ended Barangay Ginebra's title retention bid in the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2, scoring an 18-13 win in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

    Jorey Napoles accounted for more than half of the Braves' output with 10 points in frustrating the Kings, who were seeking a second straight leg title in a week's span.

    Black says Meralco was prepared to take on either Williams or Glover

    The Braves will have their hands full in the semifinals against Platinum Karaoke, a 17-11 winner over J&T in the other quarterfinals pairing.

    The other semis showdown features Leg 2 winner TNT against Pioneer Elastoseal.

      The Tropang Giga made short work of Blackwater, 21-13, while the Katibays turned back Meralco, 15-11.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

