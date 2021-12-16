Jayson Castro says 'miscommunication' to blame for botched final TNT play

JAYSON Castro is not about to panic as TNT began its 2021 PBA Governors Cup campaign on the wrong foot.

After the Tropang Giga lost a close game against the NLEX Road Warriors in their debut on Wednesday night, the veteran guard pointed out the conference is still a long one and time is on their side to correct what is needed to be rectified.

“Marami pa naman kaming time para ma-correct yun. At the same time, by tomorrow makita namin lahat ng mistakes namin and then i-correct namin the next game,” said TNT’s acknowledged leader following the 102-100 loss at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Castro finished with nine points and had a pair of assists, but failed to execute in the Tropang Giga’s final play when he held on to the ball too long and left Roger Pogoy no time to go for a game-winning trey, allowing the Road Warriors to escape with their third straight win in as many games.

Continue reading below ↓

Miscommunication

The 35-year-old playmaker from Bacolor, Pampanga described that aborted play as a miscommunication.

“All throughout the game parang yun (miscommunication) ang nangyari sa amin, e,” said Castro.

If there’s any consolation, Castro liked the effort TNT displayed in rallying back from a double-digit deficit early in the game.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Pero we’re right there naman. Even if we were down by 11 we kept fighting pa rin, kasi alam naman namin na once makuha namin yung flow (namin), which is nangyari naman. Pero yun nga hindi lang namin na-finish ng maganda,” he said.

The Tropang Giga of course, won 10 of their 11 games in the eliminations during the Philippine Cup on the way to winning the franchise’s first title in six years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But that’s already in the past. The season-ending meet is a different battle altogether, according to Castro.

“Tapos na yun so kailangan namin mag-focus this conference,” he said. “This is the reality, kailangan mag-focus naman dito para makapunta ulit kung saan namin gusto.

“First game pa lang ito, matagal pa naman yung season,” Castro added. “Siguro lesson na lang sa amin ito.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.