NLEX holds nerves in wild ending, beats TNT for third win a row

NLEX survived TNT’s late charge to beat the reigning Philippine Cup champions, 102-100, on Wednesday in a wild game at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum - the pro league's first with fans in the stands in this pandemic.

KJ McDaniels scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds to torment his former team as the Road Warriors seized the solo lead in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup standings with an immaculate 3-0 (win-loss) record.

But to do so, the Road Warriors had to stave off a late rally by TNT led by Kelly Williams and a maze of errors in the endgame that almost put for naught a heroic stand that also showcased the steady hands of rookie Calvin Oftana.

