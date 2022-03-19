Cariaso hopes Alaska core kept as company in 'deep talks' to buy franchise

JEFF Cariaso hopes that a company will come in and buy the Alaska franchise in order for the Aces core to stay intact for the next seasons.

'Deep talks' to buy Alaska franchise

The Aces head coach said he is aware that Alaska management is in “deep talks” with a prospective company which could purchase the franchise after the Aces decided they will leave the PBA after 35 seasons.

Cariaso believes that the Aces are only a few players away from being competitive especially after making the playoffs this conference and being one win away from the semifinals.

“I hope so,” said Cariaso on Saturday. “I hope they see the team that we are starting to build. I hope that they see this team is competitive. I think this team just needs a few tweaks here and there. Kulang pa ng isa, dalawang pieces.”

“Our young vets are learning to play more consistently and stepping up in big games katulad nito. I hope so. I hope there is something who is willing to take a risk with this team,” said Cariaso.

Alaska played its final game on Saturday when it lost to NLEX, 96-80, in the quarterfinals, closing the book on 35 seasons in the league which saw the Aces win 14 championships. Since the announcement that it would be folding, a few companies have already expressed their interest to purchase the franchise.

Cariaso said he is not aware of any details on whether the coaching staff will be retained if a new company comes in. What’s important, though, is that the core will be kept intact.

“’Yung details na kung mare-retain kaming lahat (coaching staff), wala pa doon. I don’t even know. We haven’t discussed it. My focus was really the quarterfinals and staying within the moment. We have to see this week or the next couple of weeks.

“I know there is deep talks with a certain company. If it happens, that’s great because the priority naman is the players. Number one, sila ang priority which is something na I’m happy about. I want them to have at least an opportunity or a chance to be part of the same team but maybe a different name kung matutuloy ‘yun.”

“And then, bahala na ‘yung bibili if we are going to be retained, if we are going to be part of that. But the whole pizzazz, I think the future is bright. We just need to sharpen the tools, be better in big games, and sayang what we’ve built already,” said Cariaso.

