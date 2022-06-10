Pressure lifted as Cariaso leads Converge to maiden PBA win

ANTIPOLO – Converge coach Jeff Cariaso dedicated the team’s first-ever PBA victory to team owner Dennis Anthony Uy.

The new franchise's maiden victory came in dramatic fashion as they pulled off an 89-82 overtime win over Magnolia Chicken Timplados, thanks to the heroics of small man RK Ilagan.

Cariaso admitted there was pressure to get that first win, more so after the FiberXers barely fell short against Rain or Shine, 79-77, in their league debut.

“Hindi lang konti,” said Cariaso, when asked about the pressure on his shoulders.

Ever since acquiring the Alaska franchise, Uy has been adamant that the ballclub will do everything possible in order to be a competitive team in the PBA.

“Honestly, think about it, it’s their first time in the PBA. You want to give them that first game. We wanted so bad to give Sir Dennis Uy that first win last game. We were close,” said Cariaso.

Cariaso said the build-up for the game against Magnolia was intense since the FiberXers will also face a formidable squad on Sunday in defending champion TNT.

“What we did was we prepared harder especially this weekend kasi back-to-back [games] kami. But it’s part of it. It comes with the territory. We are happy that we finally got that first win out of the way.”

“I just want to dedicate this first win to Sir Dennis. We are a resilient team, we are young, but we are fighters. I think that’s what you are going to see moving forward. We are happy that we are here playing our hearts out for Converge,” said Cariaso.

