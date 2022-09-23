Cardel stumped as Terrafirma sets new franchise record in futility

THE losses are piling up for Terrafirma and unless the Dyip make a move, the franchise could be on track to posting a new PBA record in ignominy.

The Dyip lost to the Converge FiberXers on Friday, 124-110, in their Commissioner’s Cup debut for their 17th straight losses spanning three conferences.

Counting their 0-11 record in the Philippine Cup, Terrafirma is so far winless in 12 games this season.

The last time the team won was in February this year when it stormed back from a 25-point deficit to beat Blackwater Bossing, 109-103, in the Governors’ Cup.

But the victories were hard to come by since then that the Dyip are now tied third overall with Ginebra San Miguel for the longest losing streak in the league.

Coach Johnedel Cardel admitted pushing the panic button this early.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“We have to wake up early, kasi kung hindi ganun ulit ang mangyayari (tulad sa Philippine Cup),” said the soft-spoken mentor.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Dun kami nadale last conference. Siyempre ngayon naiisip pa rin namin yun.”

Incidentally, the 17th consecutive losses now stands as the longest in Terrafirma history, surpassing its previous record of 0-16 under former coach Chris Gavina spanning the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup and 2018 Philippine Cup.

Watch Now

Lack of defense and individual plays are two factors Cardel believe are hurting the Dyip.

That has been obvious against Converge as Terrafirma imploded in the last two quarters after forcing the FiberXers into a 62-62 standoff at the break.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Yun ang sakit ng team namin. Stale ang depensa. Hopefully, mabago namin yun,” he said.

“For now hindi ko alam paano ipu-push yung players namin kung ayaw din nilang tumulong sa amin. We keep on pushing (kaming mga coaching staff), problem yung mga players kailangan tumulong din sila sa amin kasi sila yung naglalaro kami yung nagde-desisyon,” added Cardel.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Give them a chance to play as a team not individual. So yun ang kailangan namin, 'yung maging team kami.”

If there’s one positive thing for the Dyip this conference is the return of veteran playmaker Alex Cabagnot from injury.

The 39-year-old Cabagnot finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in his first game back after a nine-month hiatus.

“Siya yung kailangan namin para maging leader para sumunod din yung mga players sa kanya,” said Cardel of the evergreen playmaker.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.