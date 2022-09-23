Converge shrugs off Dyip, Prosper's 43-25 line to gift Ayo winning debut

CONVERGE picked up a win in Aldin Ayo’s PBA head coaching debut on Friday, defeating Terrafirma, 124-110, in the Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Converge vs Terrafirma recap

Quincy Miller and Maverick Ahanmisi led the pullaway of the FiberXers in the third quarter in a rousing debut for Ayo after being appointed as new coach of the team during the offseason.

Miller had 38 points and 16 rebounds, and Ahanmisi added 18 points and they combined for eight threes in the game as Converge broke away from a 62-62 tie at the half.

The FiberXers spoiled the effort of Lester Prosper, who exploded with 43 points and 25 rebounds but the Dyip have lost 17 in a row with the defeat.

