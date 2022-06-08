Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 8
    PBA

    Calvin Oftana returns as NLEX faces Terrafirma in Philippine Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    Eyes will be on Calvin Oftana as the Road Warriors look to start the season strong.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    NLEX welcomes back Calvin Oftana as the Road Warriors clash with Terrafirma on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Oftana is scheduled to make his return to the ballclub after sustaining a hand injury in February that kept him out of the Governors’ Cup playoffs.

    The Road Warriros face the Dyip at 3 p.m.

    See Javee Mocon signs three-year deal with Phoenix Fuel Masters

    NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said it was obvious how Oftana was missed during the playoffs after the Road Warriors bowed to Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals despite being the second seed.

    “Kung titignan mo numbers ni Calvin, formidable eh bago siya na-injure,” said Guiao. ‘Yun ‘yung nawala sa amin na mahirap palitan agad. Automatically, pagbalik niya, he is averaging 12 or 13 points, seven or eight rebounds, the defense and the hustle, ‘yung kanyang mismong shot creation, the ability to attract the defense, ang laking bagay ‘yun na hindi namin napakinabangan nung semifinals.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Yeng Guiao NLEXCoach Yeng Guiao gets a key player back with the Road Warriors.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Oftana also came up big for NLEX in last year’s Philippine Cup when he had 34 points in a 104-101 defeat against Meralco in Bacolor, Pampanga.

    Terrafirma will also play its first game of the season, as Javi Gomez de Liano makes his PBA debut with the Dyip in Wednesday.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Gomez de Liano was acquired by Terrafirma in trade with Barangay Ginebra, with the No. 8 pick in the draft shipped to the Dyip along with Brian Enriquez for No. 2 selection Jeremiah Gray.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicPido JarenciotopicScottie ThompsontopicNorman BlacktopicPaul LeetopicJapeth AguilartopicLeo Austria
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Eyes will be on Calvin Oftana as the Road Warriors look to start the season strong.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again