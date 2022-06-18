Calvin Abueva vows to play better vs. Ginebra: 'Babawi ako'

AS Magnolia coach Chito Victolero was talking to reporters after their loss to San Miguel on Friday, Calvin Abueva walked by and declared his plans for Sunday's game.

“Ginebra, babawi ako,” said Abueva.

See San Miguel survives late Magnolia fightback to post third win in a row

The brief statement came after Abueva struggled in Friday’s loss to San Miguel. Abueva only scored four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and grabbed six rebounds.

He also committed four turnovers and had three fouls as Magnolia sorely missed his presence and lost to San Miguel, 87-81.

Abueva also got hurt in the fourth quarter as he limped off the court after colliding knees with a San Miguel player. He eventually returned but proved to be a non-factor for Magnolia.

Sunday will be a huge game for Magnolia, a rivalry clash against Barangay Ginebra early in the season on Fathers’ Day. They go into the game with a 1-3 win-loss record.

Continue reading below ↓

Calvin Abueva and the Hotshots are in the bottom half of the table at 1-3. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

One thing going for him is that since moving to Magnolia in a trade with Phoenix, Abueva hasn’t lost to Barangay Ginebra, playing well in the two games thus far against the Gins.

Continue reading below ↓

Abueva had 15 points and nine rebounds last July 25, 2021 in Magnolia’s 89-79 win at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig in the Philippine Cup. He also had 13 points and six rebounds in the Hotshots’ 117-94 victory over the Gins on Christmas Day 2021 in the Governors’ Cup.

Will the trend continue? Let’s find out on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.