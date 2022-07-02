Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Calvin Abueva returns as Magnolia Hotshots take on NLEX Road Warriors

    by Reuben Terrado
    12 hours ago
    Calvin Abueva
    Calvin Abueva rejoins Magnolia after one game out.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CALVIN Abueva returns from suspension as Magnolia Chicken Timplados faces NLEX on Saturday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Hotshots go back to the court against the Road Warriors at 7:15 p.m.

    See Anthony dishes out timely assist to Tio by lending shoes at crunch time

    Magnolia has not played since its 95-77 victory over Phoenix on June 24 that earned the Hotshots their second straight win and an even 2-2 win-loss record.

    The Hotshots get a boost with Abueva eligible to play on Saturday after serving his one-game suspension for an unsportsmanlike conduct during their match against Barangay Ginebra on June 19.

    Magnolia is in a share of sixth place with Meralco, and is looking to get in contention for a twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals.

    Calvin Abueva John Pinto LA TenorioMagnolia looks to stretch its win steak to three.

    But Magnolia is facing a formidable opponent as it faces an NLEX team that has won two straight games.

    The Road Warriors are fresh from their 114-108 overtime victory over Phoenix last Thursday in a match that saw Calvin Oftana draining two crucial threes in regulation to send the contest into an extra period.

      In the first game, San Miguel goes for the solo lead when it goes up against struggling NorthPort.

      The Beermen will battle the Batang Pier at 5:15 p.m. with the goal of winning their sixth game and move even closer to advancing to the quarterfinals.

      San Miguel won over Rain or Shine, 99-93, on Wednesday for a 5-1 win-loss record. It now shares first place with Barangay Ginebra following its 105-89 victory over Converge last Friday.

      The Beermen face the Batang Pier, who are looking to snap a four-game losing skid. NorthPort lost to TNT, 117-112, last Wednesday.

