Ginebra Game Four loss spoils special night for C-Stan

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger wanted badly the win on this special night.

But as they say, one can’t have his cake and eat it, too.

Standhardinger bagged the PBA Governors Cup Best Player of the Conference award, but Barangay Ginebra lost Game Four of the finals against TNT, 116-104, as the title series is now tied at 2-2.

The setback obviously spoiled what was a special moment for the 6-foot-8 Fil-German who just claimed his second BPC award since the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

Standhardinger won the honor by runaway fashion, accumulating 1,110 points as he topped the statistical points (534) and both the media (506) and players’ votes (70).

His closest pursuer was TNT guard Roger Pogoy with 672 points.

The awarding ceremony was held just before the game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But the 6-foot-8 center couldn’t translate the good fortune during the game, which TNT dominated behind a sizzling shooting from three-point range.

“It’s very, very tough on a night like when we’re losing,” he said afterwards. “I would have like that victory today.

“(But) sometimes, you can never have everything you want.”

Standhardinger didn’t have his usual numbers, either.

The Ginebra big man finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and nine assists, a far cry from his average of 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the first three games of the series.

So is the BPC award a jinx to those who won it just before Game Four?

It was pointed out to Standhardinger how the Kings also lost Game Four of the Commissioner’s Cup finals when teammate Scottie Thompson won the BPC award.

He paused a bit and said in jest, ‘Scottie couldn’t do it, either.’

But kidding aside, Standhardinger said it was really a tough night for him.

“To be honest it’s tough. Obviously, I’m feeling honored and there’s so much appreciation,” he said.

“But man I wanted, we wanted that win, it’s just tough to lose,” Standhardinger added. “We just have to bounce back now. It’s tough to lose (that game) in a night like this.”