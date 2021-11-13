Brandon Rosser using 3x3 tilt as major step in PBA draft buildup

BRANDON Ganuelas-Rosser hailed the decision of the PBA Board to ease the restrictions on the eligibility of Fil-foreign players as a long time coming.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser on relaxed rules

“I think it’s something that should have been done a long time ago, and I’m glad it’s done now,” said the 6-foot-7 Rosser on Saturday.

“I’m happy that the rule has changed not just for myself but for all Fil-foreign players who want to join the PBA.”

Rosser is the brother of Terrafirma wingman Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, who had no problem applying for the draft in 2014 since he was born in the country and had a Filipino passport.

Brandon, though, was born in the US after the family decided to migrate in San Diego in the early 90s. And while he is a holder of a Philippine passport, the current global pandemic made it difficult for him to secure the other pertinent papers required for Fil-foreign players to be eligible in the draft, namely a Bureau of Immigration certification and an affirmation from the Department of Justice.

But the league Board decided recently to do away with both the BI and DoJ requirements, and that a legal Philippine passport is enough for Fil-foreigners to be accepted in the draft.

Rosser, however, is confident he can satisfy all the requirements even if the Board didn’t relax its policy on Fil-foreign players.

“Regardless of the rule, I would have been able to make it to the next draft,” he casually said.

A stint in the first-ever 3x3 meet of the league should be a major step for him to get ready for next year’s draft, according to Rosser.

“Just getting my feet wet and be exposed physically to the PBA,” he said. “I’ve been a fan of the PBA for so long now just watching my brother. So I kind of used it to that."

“But to finally get my feet wet, I’m looking forward to it.”

With Rosser in the Phoenix roster to be coached by Willy Wilson are veteran Mike Gamboa, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac.

