Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser focused on SEA Games even as PBA draft looms

HANOI – The PBA Rookie Draft is days away, but Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser said his focus is on the 31st Southeast Asian Games, eager to get another accomplishment before heading to the pro league.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser keeps focus on SEA Games

Rosser, 27, is here for Gilas Pilipinas Men 3x3 as it competes in the SEA Games with an aim of repeating as champions of the tournament. And that is the only thought in his mind right now, even as he missed the Draft Combine activities back in Manila to attend to national team duties.

“I’m happy about the draft. Excited to see what happens. Next week, I’ll have a new home. But my focus is here with the guys and representing the country,” said Rosser.

Incidentally, the team will head back to Manila on Sunday, and Rosser could be in the middle of the flight during the PBA draft that will be held at the Robinsons’ Place Manila.

Rosser is one of the top names in the current draft class following his stint with Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League and Limitless App in the PBA 3x3, where the Appmasters became the first-ever champion of the league.

The 6-foot-7 Rosser said that his Limitless App teammates have been very supportive of his PBA bid, and he is happy that Marvin Hayes, Jorey Napoles, and Reymar Caduyac were part of it.

“They’ve been so supportive. All these guys, they all have their own PBA journey. They’ve been encouraging me and telling me to embrace it and enjoy it. They are part of it too. For the last six months, these guys have been my teammates, my brothers and they’ve been helping me to get better. They are just as much of a part of it as I am,” said Rosser.

“I told them they all better be in my first game,” he said.

Before he leaves for the PBA, Rosser said a gold in the SEA Games would be a perfect swan song for the team.

“But we are excited. I’m excited. This is our last hurrah. We've been calling it the ‘Last Dance’. Us together. I’m just embracing it and enjoying it,” said Rosser.

