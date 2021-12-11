Phoenix makes it back-to-back wins, hands Blackwater 21st straight loss

PHOENIX Super LPG sustained its unbeaten record, defeating Blackwater, 110-99, on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Phoenix vs Blackwater recap

Chris Banchero led the attack with 23 points, while Paul Harris added 19 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists but unsung heroes also provided the spark for the Fuel Masters, who sent the Bossing to their 21st consecutive defeat.

Sean Manganti, an addition to the deal that brought Vic Manuel to NorthPort for Sean Anthony, had 17 points, while Simon Camacho, a late signee by the Fuel Masters after capturing the Filbasket MVP just last month, had 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in an impressive PBA debut.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Head coach Topex Robinson’s wards are now 2-0, joining early leaders NLEX and Alaska on top of the standings.

“That’s really huge,” Robinson said, referring to the contributions of other players. “They kept the game close and kept us grounded. Guys are just happy to contribute. I’m just happy we won this game.”

Banchero already had 12 points, while Harris had 10 in the first half as the Fuel Masters had a 51-45 lead, but they couldn’t shake off the Bossing until the fourth quarter.

Camacho scored six in the third including an unmolested lay-up to pad the lead to 71-60.

The Fuel Masters build an 87-74 lead on back-to-back baskets by Manganti to start the fourth. Three free throws by Manganti on separate trips brought the lead to 90-76, the biggest in the match.

Jaylen Bond had 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Bossing but drew excellent games from other players that helped the team within striking distance.

Richard Escoto had 16 points, while rookie Joshua Torralba had 14 points before going down with an injury in the third. Rashawn McCarthy added 13 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 110 – Banchero 23, Harris 19, Manganti 17, Camacho 10, Garcia 9, Wright 7, Rios 6, Demusis 5, Perkins 5, Jazul 4, Chua 4, Muyang 1, Melecio 0.

Blackwater 99 – Bond 18, Escoto 16, Torralba 14, McCarthy 13, Amer 12, Ebona 9, Chauca 5, Daquioag 4, Casio 4, Canaleta 2, Gabriel 2, Desiderio 0, McAloney 0.

Quarters: 28-18; 51-45; 83-74; 110-99.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.