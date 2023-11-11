Su Braimoh to miss Meralco game in EASL owing to 'technicality'

ANTIPOLO – Meralco brings an unbeaten PBA record to its debut game in the EASL next week.

Unfortunately, the pillar of the Bolts’ 2-0 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup won’t be joining the Bolts when they travel to Japan to play reigning B.League champion Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Coach Luigi Trillo disclosed import Suleiman Braimoh won’t be suiting up for the Bolts in the Nov. 15 game at the Okinawa Arena due to paper technicalities.

As it is, the Bolts will have to make do with only Prince Ibeh reinforcing them against a Ryukyu side that has four imports at its disposal led by ironically, former Meralco import Allen Durham.

“Masarap pumunta doon ng panalo and represent the country. But the problem is, yung situation ni Su, it’s up in the air. And I don’t think he’s going to make it,” said Trillo on Saturday after the team’s 91-84 victory over Blackwater at the Ynares Center.

“Prince (Ibeh) came in, but the problem is how much can we use him?”

The 34-year-old Braimoh fired 40 points and 16 rebounds in the win against Blackwater as he now averages 37 points and 15 rebounds in the two games he played so far with the team.

Also compounding the woes of the Bolts was the fractured nose suffered by Allein Maliksi that will force him to miss not only the game against Ryukyu but even more.

But Trillo vows to mount a good fight against the Golden Kings, who currently carry an even 1-1 card in Group B.

“We’ll try to do our best there, we’re not going to raise the white flag,” said the Meralco coach. “It’s a chance for us to show also what we can do. Overall, it’s exciting to be in the EASL. It’s an opportunity for us.”

The Bolts, who took over the place of Barangay Ginebra, will be leaving for Japan on Monday and return to the country on Thursday, well ahead of their Sunday showdown against San Miguel.

