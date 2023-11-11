Braimoh hits 40 again as Meralco beats Blackwater, stays unbeaten

ANTIPOLO – Suleiman Braimoh churned in another impressive showing in leading Meralco to an 91-84 win over Blackwater on Saturday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Braimoh scored 40 points, matching his output in Meralco’s first game against Rain or Shine, to lift the Bolts to a 2-0 record to start the conference.

The Nigerian-American import also nailed a fastbreak dunk with 1:07 remaining in the game that stretched the Meralco lead to 87-80, finally putting Blackwater away.

