    Braimoh hits 40 again as Meralco beats Blackwater, stays unbeaten

    Bolts stay perfect
    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    suleiman braimoh blackwater meralco
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO – Suleiman Braimoh churned in another impressive showing in leading Meralco to an 91-84 win over Blackwater on Saturday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

    Braimoh scored 40 points, matching his output in Meralco’s first game against Rain or Shine, to lift the Bolts to a 2-0 record to start the conference.

    The Nigerian-American import also nailed a fastbreak dunk with 1:07 remaining in the game that stretched the Meralco lead to 87-80, finally putting Blackwater away.

    PHOTO: PBA Images

