Here's how special Robert Bolick's triple double is

ROBERT Bolick recorded his first-ever PBA triple double on Thursday night and made sure it was something special.

The prolific NorthPort guard finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 122-94 drubbing of the Alaska Aces on the final day of the Philippine Cup eliminations at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The triple double was the first for the season by any player and the first since Calvin Abueva had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while still in a Phoenix uniform in a 116-94 win over Terrafirma in last year’s PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Bolick likewise became the first to achieve the feat in NorthPort franchise history since teammate Sean Anthony came up with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 110-105 losing cause against Phoenix also in the Clark bubble last year.

But to get a better comparison, we have to go back decades.

The 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick’s triple double was the first by a local player with at least 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists since Ronnie Magsanoc had 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 18 assists in Shell's 155-108 rout of Pepsi during the 1990 All Filipino conference, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Magsanoc ironically, handled the San Beda Red Lions before Bolick arrived at the Mendiola school two seasons following the departure of the PBA great.

The 26-year-old Bolick credited his NorthPort coaches led by Pido Jarencio for achieving this newest milestone in his young pro career.

“Siyempre hindi ko naman magagawa yun kung wala yung mga coaching staff namin na naniniwala sa lahat ng players dito (NorthPort). Sa kanila nagsisimula lahat,” he said.

