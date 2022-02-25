Bolick credits rigorous Gilas training for getting back in shape

ROBERT Bolick credited his stint with Gilas Pilipinas for allowing him to get back in playing condition after a brief break when his contract with NorthPort expired.

The 26-year-old guard admitted it took only a few sessions with the national team for him to regain his timing and rhythm as Gilas prepares for the Manila qualifier of the FIBA World Cup.

“Thankful ako sa Gilas kasi nakundisyon ako kay coach Chot,” said Bolick, who is playing under Reyes for the first time as part of the national men’s training pool.

“Sa kanila ako nag-practice. Eh puro bata (karamihan), kaya panay ang takbuhan,” he added. “Nakabalik talaga ako dahil sa training namin.”

That obviously showed when Bolick returned to the court and play his first game back for NorthPort after signing a new contract for the franchise. The former San Beda star didn’t practice with the team for almost three weeks after his previous contract expired last month.

He scored 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists as the Batang Pier finally broke to the win column by beating previously unbeaten Meralco, 109-98, in the PBA Governors Cup.

Northport's Robert Bolick joins four TNT players reinforcing the Philippine team.

And with an added one week training with Gilas, Bolick expects to finally be at 100 percent form as he make his return to the national team lineup for its game against India on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Bolick, who monitored the Batang Pier’s 103-101 victory over Magnolia Thursday night, said it’s a new experience for him playing with a Gilas team whose half of the roster is made up of cadet players.

“Masaya, mababait ang mga players, and nakikita mo sa mata nila yung gusto nilang manalo,” said.

Bolick also welcomes the chance to work alongside Marc Pingris, who is part of the Gilas coaching staff, after disclosing how the retired PBA great once called him up and gave encouraging words during the time he suffered an ACL injury during his rookie season in the pro league.

