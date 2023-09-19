Bo Perasol says five drafted UP players proof of Maroons' progress

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines' men's basketball program recorded a historic feat on Sunday with five Fighting Maroons selected in the same PBA Draft class.

Former UAAP Mythical Five members Zav Lucero and Ricci Rivero were joined by Henry Galinato, Jboy Gob, and Joe Gomez de Liaño who all inched closer to their PBA dreams.

See FULL LIST of 79 players picked in PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft

Lucero was Northport's fifth overall pick in the first round, followed by Galinato at #15 (drafted by Rain or Shine before being traded to TNT), Rivero (#17) and de Liaño (#59) for Phoenix, and Gob at #64 for San Miguel.

It was exactly 10 years ago since the Maroons had a record four PBA draftees in 2013 — Tata Marata, Mike Silungan, Alvin Padilla, and Mark Lopez.

PHOTO: UAAP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Former Maroons head coach turned UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development director Bo Perasol cited the immense growth of the university's men's basketball program through the years and its newfound impact in the pro ranks.

"This is something to celebrate for the entire UP community because the Fighting Maroons weren’t always considered prospects sa pros. Kung meron man tayo, manaka-naka lang. But eto ngayon, nakikita nating not only do we have a winning culture already, nakakapag-produce na rin tayo ng talent na gusto ng mga team sa pros," Perasol said.

"What we’re seeing now is players want to play for UP because nabago na natin yung kultura. We’re Fighting Maroons, yes, but at the same time, tayo na rin yung matagal na nating gustong maging: ‘Winning Maroons,’” he added.

Lucero & Co. will shoot their first shot at the PBA when its 48th season tips off on Nov. 5.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph