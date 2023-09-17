FULL LIST of 79 players picked in PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft

FROM the 124 applicants, a total of 79 players were picked in the PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft held on Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.
Stephen Holt leads the list of players picked after Terrafirma selected the former NBA G League first in the draft.
ALSO READ:
In surprise twist, Ricci Rivero slides down to No. 17 in PBA draft
Stephen Holt reveals turning down 'bunch of European offers' for PBA move
Stephen Holt, Christian David, Luis Villegas top 3 picks in PBA Draft
Here is the complete list of players who were drafted:
1st round
1. Terrafirma – Stephen Holt
2. Blackwater – Christian David
3. Rain or Shine – Luis Villegas
4. Rain or Shine – Keith Datu
5. NorthPort – Zav Lucero
6. Phoenix Super LPG – Kenneth Tuffin
7. NLEX – Richard Rodger
8. Meralco – Brandon Bates
9. Converge – Schonny Winston
10. Converge – BJ Andrade
11. NorthPort – Cade Flores
12. Terrafirma – Taylor Miller
2nd round
13. Terrafirma – Kemark Carino
14. Converge – Bryan Santos
15. Rain or Shine – Henry Galinato
16. Phoenix – Raffy Verano
17. Phoenix – Ricci Rivero
18. NLEX – Enoch Valdez
19. Converge – JL Delos Santos
20. Blackwater – James Kwekuteye
21. NLEX – Jhan Nermal
22. Terrafirma – Louie Sangalang
23. Barangay Ginebra – Ralph Cu
24. Rain or Shine – Adrian Nocum
3rd round
25. Terrafirma – JB Bahio
26. Blackwater – Clifford Jopia
27. Rain or Shine – Sherwin Concepcion
28. Phoenix – Matthew Daves
29. NorthPort – Brent Paraiso
30. NLEX – Dominick Fajardo
31. Converge – Val Fornillos
32. Meralco – Jolo Mendoza
33. Magnolia – Patrick Maagdenberg
34. Barangay Ginebra – Kim Aurin
35. San Miguel – Troy Mallillin
4th round
36. Terrafirma – Tommy Olivario
37. Blackwater – Archie Concepcion
38, Rain or Shine – JC Cullar
39. Phoenix – John Lloyd Clemente
40. NorthPort – Fran Yu
41. NLEX – Francis Guissani
42. Converge – King Caralipio
43. Meralco – Zach Huang
44. Magnolia – Rey Anthony Peralta
45. Ginebra – Franz Abuda
46. San Miguel – Jayson Apolonio
5th round
47. Terrafirma – Damie Cuntapay
48. Blackwater – Dariel Bayla
49. Rain or Shine – Larry Arpia
50. Phoenix – Daniel Atienza
51. NorthPort – John Amores
52. NLEX – Lorenzo Navarro
53. Converge – Rhinwil Yambing
54. Meralco – Jessie Sumoda
55. Magnolia – Warren Bonifacio
56. Ginebra – Brandrey Bienes
57. San Miguel – Ichi Altamirano
6th round
58. Terrafirma – Kenneth Villapando
59. Phoenix – Joe Gomez de Liano
60. NorthPort – Jan Sobrevega
61. Converge – Kamron Vigan-Fleming
62. Meralco – Shean Jackson
63. Magnolia – Christian Bunag
64. San Miguel – John Gob
7th round
65. Terrafirma – Jeric Pido
66. Phoenix – Theo Flores
67. NorthPort – Ian Herrera
68. Converge – Raymond Binuya
69. San Miguel – Jayvee Dela Cruz
8th round
70. Terrafirma – Enrique Caunan
71. NorthPort – Junel Bauzon
72. Converge – MJ Garcia
73. San Miguel – Jamel Ramos
9th round
74. NorthPort – Joemari Lacastesantos
75. Converge – Andree Flores
76. San Miguel – Kyt Jimenez
10th round
77. NorthPort – Nikko Paranada
78. Jonathan Del Rosario - Converge
11th round
79. NorthPort - Regie Boy Basibas
Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph