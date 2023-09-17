Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    FULL LIST of 79 players picked in PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft

    A record 79 of 124 players selected in a draft that went all the way to the 11th round. See COMPLETE LIST
    by Reuben Terrado
    pba rookie draft full picture class picture
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    FROM the 124 applicants, a total of 79 players were picked in the PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft held on Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

    Stephen Holt leads the list of players picked after Terrafirma selected the former NBA G League first in the draft.

    Christian David PBA Draft

    Here is the complete list of players who were drafted:

    1st round

    1. Terrafirma – Stephen Holt
    2. Blackwater – Christian David
    3. Rain or Shine – Luis Villegas
    4. Rain or Shine – Keith Datu
    5. NorthPort – Zav Lucero
    6. Phoenix Super LPG – Kenneth Tuffin
    7. NLEX – Richard Rodger
    8. Meralco – Brandon Bates
    9. Converge – Schonny Winston
    10. Converge – BJ Andrade
    11. NorthPort – Cade Flores
    12. Terrafirma – Taylor Miller

    ricci rivero phoenix pba draft

    2nd round

    13. Terrafirma – Kemark Carino
    14. Converge – Bryan Santos
    15. Rain or Shine – Henry Galinato
    16. Phoenix – Raffy Verano
    17. Phoenix – Ricci Rivero
    18. NLEX – Enoch Valdez
    19. Converge – JL Delos Santos
    20. Blackwater – James Kwekuteye
    21. NLEX – Jhan Nermal
    22. Terrafirma – Louie Sangalang
    23. Barangay Ginebra – Ralph Cu
    24. Rain or Shine – Adrian Nocum

    JB Bahio PBA rookie draft terrafirma

    3rd round

    25. Terrafirma – JB Bahio
    26. Blackwater – Clifford Jopia
    27. Rain or Shine – Sherwin Concepcion
    28. Phoenix – Matthew Daves
    29. NorthPort – Brent Paraiso
    30. NLEX – Dominick Fajardo
    31. Converge – Val Fornillos
    32. Meralco – Jolo Mendoza
    33. Magnolia – Patrick Maagdenberg
    34. Barangay Ginebra – Kim Aurin
    35. San Miguel – Troy Mallillin

    Fran Yu PBA draft northport

    4th round

    36. Terrafirma – Tommy Olivario
    37. Blackwater – Archie Concepcion
    38, Rain or Shine – JC Cullar
    39. Phoenix – John Lloyd Clemente
    40. NorthPort – Fran Yu
    41. NLEX – Francis Guissani
    42. Converge – King Caralipio
    43. Meralco – Zach Huang
    44. Magnolia – Rey Anthony Peralta
    45. Ginebra – Franz Abuda
    46. San Miguel – Jayson Apolonio

    john amores pba rookie draft

    5th round

    47. Terrafirma – Damie Cuntapay
    48. Blackwater – Dariel Bayla
    49. Rain or Shine – Larry Arpia
    50. Phoenix – Daniel Atienza
    51. NorthPort – John Amores
    52. NLEX – Lorenzo Navarro
    53. Converge – Rhinwil Yambing
    54. Meralco – Jessie Sumoda
    55. Magnolia – Warren Bonifacio
    56. Ginebra – Brandrey Bienes
    57. San Miguel – Ichi Altamirano

      6th round

      58. Terrafirma – Kenneth Villapando
      59. Phoenix – Joe Gomez de Liano
      60. NorthPort – Jan Sobrevega
      61. Converge – Kamron Vigan-Fleming
      62. Meralco – Shean Jackson
      63. Magnolia – Christian Bunag
      64. San Miguel – John Gob

      7th round

      65. Terrafirma – Jeric Pido
      66. Phoenix – Theo Flores
      67. NorthPort – Ian Herrera
      68. Converge – Raymond Binuya
      69. San Miguel – Jayvee Dela Cruz

      8th round

      70. Terrafirma – Enrique Caunan
      71. NorthPort – Junel Bauzon
      72. Converge – MJ Garcia
      73. San Miguel – Jamel Ramos

      9th round

      74. NorthPort – Joemari Lacastesantos
      75. Converge – Andree Flores
      76. San Miguel – Kyt Jimenez

      10th round

      77. NorthPort – Nikko Paranada
      78. Jonathan Del Rosario - Converge

      11th round

      79. NorthPort - Regie Boy Basibas

