FULL LIST of 79 players picked in PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft

FROM the 124 applicants, a total of 79 players were picked in the PBA Season 48 Rookie Draft held on Sunday at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

Stephen Holt leads the list of players picked after Terrafirma selected the former NBA G League first in the draft.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Here is the complete list of players who were drafted:

1st round

1. Terrafirma – Stephen Holt

2. Blackwater – Christian David

3. Rain or Shine – Luis Villegas

4. Rain or Shine – Keith Datu

5. NorthPort – Zav Lucero

6. Phoenix Super LPG – Kenneth Tuffin

7. NLEX – Richard Rodger

8. Meralco – Brandon Bates

9. Converge – Schonny Winston

10. Converge – BJ Andrade

11. NorthPort – Cade Flores

12. Terrafirma – Taylor Miller

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

2nd round

13. Terrafirma – Kemark Carino

14. Converge – Bryan Santos

15. Rain or Shine – Henry Galinato

16. Phoenix – Raffy Verano

17. Phoenix – Ricci Rivero

18. NLEX – Enoch Valdez

19. Converge – JL Delos Santos

20. Blackwater – James Kwekuteye

21. NLEX – Jhan Nermal

22. Terrafirma – Louie Sangalang

23. Barangay Ginebra – Ralph Cu

24. Rain or Shine – Adrian Nocum

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

3rd round

25. Terrafirma – JB Bahio

26. Blackwater – Clifford Jopia

27. Rain or Shine – Sherwin Concepcion

28. Phoenix – Matthew Daves

29. NorthPort – Brent Paraiso

30. NLEX – Dominick Fajardo

31. Converge – Val Fornillos

32. Meralco – Jolo Mendoza

33. Magnolia – Patrick Maagdenberg

34. Barangay Ginebra – Kim Aurin

35. San Miguel – Troy Mallillin

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

4th round

36. Terrafirma – Tommy Olivario

37. Blackwater – Archie Concepcion

38, Rain or Shine – JC Cullar

39. Phoenix – John Lloyd Clemente

40. NorthPort – Fran Yu

41. NLEX – Francis Guissani

42. Converge – King Caralipio

43. Meralco – Zach Huang

44. Magnolia – Rey Anthony Peralta

45. Ginebra – Franz Abuda

46. San Miguel – Jayson Apolonio

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

5th round

47. Terrafirma – Damie Cuntapay

48. Blackwater – Dariel Bayla

49. Rain or Shine – Larry Arpia

50. Phoenix – Daniel Atienza

51. NorthPort – John Amores

52. NLEX – Lorenzo Navarro

53. Converge – Rhinwil Yambing

54. Meralco – Jessie Sumoda

55. Magnolia – Warren Bonifacio

56. Ginebra – Brandrey Bienes

57. San Miguel – Ichi Altamirano

6th round

58. Terrafirma – Kenneth Villapando

59. Phoenix – Joe Gomez de Liano

60. NorthPort – Jan Sobrevega

61. Converge – Kamron Vigan-Fleming

62. Meralco – Shean Jackson

63. Magnolia – Christian Bunag

64. San Miguel – John Gob

7th round

65. Terrafirma – Jeric Pido

66. Phoenix – Theo Flores

67. NorthPort – Ian Herrera

68. Converge – Raymond Binuya

69. San Miguel – Jayvee Dela Cruz

8th round

70. Terrafirma – Enrique Caunan

71. NorthPort – Junel Bauzon

72. Converge – MJ Garcia

73. San Miguel – Jamel Ramos

9th round

74. NorthPort – Joemari Lacastesantos

75. Converge – Andree Flores

76. San Miguel – Kyt Jimenez

10th round

77. NorthPort – Nikko Paranada

78. Jonathan Del Rosario - Converge

11th round

79. NorthPort - Regie Boy Basibas

