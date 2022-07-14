Blackwater vows to look into allegations of abuse against Paul Desiderio

BLACKWATER changed its stance on the Paul Desiderio issue and vowed to look into the allegations made by the four-year guard’s former partner Agatha Uvero.

Team management again stressed it condemned any form of violence against women and children, and said it will do its part to uncover the truth.

“We will look into the allegations against our player, Mr. Paul Desiderio, and gather the necessary facts and evidences to come out with a conclusion,” said the Bossing in a revised statement released late Wednesday night.

“We believe women and children deserve nothing less than our love, care, and honor.”

Until it gets to the bottom of the issue, Blackwater is reserving comment on the matter.

“Rest assured that we will do our part to uncover the truth,” the statement read. “We respect the statement released by Ms. Agatha Uvero, as well as the privacy of our player during this time.

“For the mean time, we reserve the right to comment on any further news on this issue.”

