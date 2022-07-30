Blackwater to play Dubai tilt as warmup for Commissioner’s Cup

BLACKWATER is taking its act to Dubai as it eyes to sustain the momentum gained in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Bossing are going to see action in the Elite International Basketball Championship set Aug. 20 to 31 at the Maktoum bin Mohammed at Shabab Al Ahli Club.

The franchise will represent the PBA in the week-long meet that features clubs teams in the Middle East and sanctioned by UAE Basketball Federation.

The Bossing are coming off their first playoff appearance in the last three seasons in the all-Filipino conference, and will utilize the Dubai stint as part of their preparation too, for the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

“We’ll leave on the 17th or 18th I think. And this goes to show that management is hell bent on improving from this conference. And we would like to improve some more leading to the next conference,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Blackwater eyes a better finish in teh midseason conference after a 5-6 record in the Philippine Cup. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Also competing in the tournament are Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia), Al Ahli (Bahrain), Al Arabi (Kuwait), Zamalek (Egypt), Hikma (Lebanon), Ahli Aleppo (Syria), Sale (Morocco), and Orthodox (Jordan).

The 10 teams will be divided into two groups of five.

Blackwater is going to parade the same roster that reached the Philippine Cup quarterfinals along with their import for the mid-season conference.

The team lost to top seed San Miguel in the first round of the playoffs, 123-93.

Following the loss, the Bossing are going on a short 10-day break before returning back on August 8 to start practicing for the Dubai meet.

“We’re keeping the faith that’s why we’re starting early again. It’s a build up for the next conference,” said Vanguardia.

During the tournament, Vanguardia and his coaching staff are set to conduct a clinic for children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) based in the emirate.

“I will be doing clinics for OFW kids as part of Blackwater’s community service to the Filipino community there,” said the Blackwater mentor.

The meet is organized by the BB Sport Service Company and games will be broadcast live through Dubai TV, Shariah TV, and Sports Channel with the full support of the UAE media.

