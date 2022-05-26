Blackwater signs Brandon Rosser to three-year max contract

THE season's no. 1 overall pick is officially a Bossing.
Blackwater gave Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser a deal worthy of his status as the top selection of this year's PBA Rookie Draft after the two parties formally signed a contract on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Ganuelas-Rosser received a three-year max contract from the Bossing.
Ganuelas-Rosser was with representative Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground during the signing, together with Blackwater team manager Johnson Martinez.
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser joins Blackwater after playing for the Philippines in the SEA Games.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.