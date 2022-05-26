Blackwater signs Brandon Rosser to three-year max contract

THE season's no. 1 overall pick is officially a Bossing.

Blackwater gave Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser a deal worthy of his status as the top selection of this year's PBA Rookie Draft after the two parties formally signed a contract on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Ganuelas-Rosser received a three-year max contract from the Bossing.

Ganuelas-Rosser was with representative Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground during the signing, together with Blackwater team manager Johnson Martinez.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser joins Blackwater after playing for the Philippines in the SEA Games. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

