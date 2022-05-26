Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Blackwater signs Brandon Rosser to three-year max contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Blackwater, bottom team in the past season, hopes to get a lift from big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

    THE season's no. 1 overall pick is officially a Bossing.

    Blackwater gave Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser a deal worthy of his status as the top selection of this year's PBA Rookie Draft after the two parties formally signed a contract on Thursday.

    See Justine Baltazar officially heading to Japan, signs with Hiroshima

    The 23-year-old Ganuelas-Rosser received a three-year max contract from the Bossing.

    Ganuelas-Rosser was with representative Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground during the signing, together with Blackwater team manager Johnson Martinez.

    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Indonesia SEA GamesBrandon Ganuelas-Rosser joins Blackwater after playing for the Philippines in the SEA Games.

