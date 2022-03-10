Blackwater rewards import Shawn Glover with Boracay vacation

WIN or lose, Blackwater had import Shawn Glover booked for a trip to paradise.

Shawn Glover gets reward fit for a Bossing

Team management disclosed Glover was given an all-expenses-paid trip to Boracay for all the hardwork he did for the team whether the Bossing lose their final game in the PBA Governors Cup against Magnolia.

As it was, the Bossing survived a late charge by the top seeded Hotshots to prevail, 101-100, to avoid going down as the first team in PBA history to finish a season without a win.

That makes Glover's Boracay vacation all the more rewarding.

"We already booked him for a trip to Boracay no matter what happens in our game against Magnolia. Win or lose yan," said team governor Siliman Sy.

"We saw naman how hard he worked in practice and during games despite the team situation. Kung iba yan baka wala ng effort to play hard."

Glover came in as the Bossing's second import this conference after Jaylen Bond, arriving in the country on New Year after a brief stint in Iceland.

He came on board with Blackwater carrying an 0-5 record.

But the 31-year-old import from Dallas, Texas was unbothered by the Bossing's losing record as he perfectly fitted to the system of coach Ariel Vanguardia.

A few times, he came close to finally helping Blackwater end its long skid, but always fell short in the homestretch including a 112-105 loss to Terrafirma in a game they led by 12 with five minutes to play.

There was no denying the Bossing though against the Hotshots as Glover delivered a near triple double of 33 points, nine rebounds, and seven asissts in the first and only win in his PBA career.

A shot at winning more games for Glover could come his way if he brings his act back to the Bossing by next season.

"We hope to bring back Shawn Glover down the road. I think he's one of the better imports and hopefully, we'll be able to bring him back in the future," said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

