Blackwater, Magnolia, Phoenix relocate practices amid Taal unrest

BLACKWATER has to relocate its training and scrimmages to Lipa City following the increasing unrest of Taal volcano.

Coach Nash Racela said the Bossing began training at the Summit Point Country Club in Lipa City this week from their old haunt at the Splendido Taal Country Club in Laurel, Batangas.

Laurel and Agoncillo are considered high-risk barangays after the alert status at the Taal volcano was raised to Alert Level 3 (magmatic unrest).

“Lumipat na kami sa Lipa starting this week,” said Racela. “I think majority na ng teams are now practicing in Lipa.”

Magnolia and Phoenix moved out of the STI gym in Lipa City since the training facility is located at the eighth floor where the health of the players and personnel could be at risk when ash plume from Taal blows in.

The Hotshots returned to Batangas State University while the Fuel Masters transferred to Malarayat Golf and Country Club.

Sharing the BSU gym with Magnolia are Terrafirma, TnT Tropang Giga, and Meralco, the two teams under the MVP umbrella which wrapped up their two-week bubble training in Laoag, Ilocos Norte recently.

Sister teams San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra, along with NorthPort are holding practices at the Aquamarine gym in Lipa, even as Alaska has the Valentino Resort also in Lipa for its own exclusive use.

Rain or Shine opted to return to Manila for the meantime, and confine their season preparation to weight training.

NLEX is the only team that headed north as it continues to train in Clark, Pampanga.

