Blackwater looking to trade for a 'tall three' in the mold of Wright

BLACKWATER is moving to make trades in the offseason in a bid to strengthen its line-up for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Head coach Ariel Vanguardia said they are on the lookout for a deadshot at small forward after the Bossing were ousted from the Philippine Cup with a lopsided 123-93 rout at the hands of San Miguel.

The Bossing’s sixth straight loss put a gloomy end to what once was a promising campaign that started with five victories in six games.

“No excuse. We got beat. We have to move forward. We have to find ways to improve the line-up and deepen our bench,” said Vanguardia in his exit interview with reporters.

Vanguardia said he will be looking for a player in the mold of a Matthew Wright that could make shots for the Bossing.

“We are going to look at the line-up, see if we can make some trades. We are going to look at free agents also. We will see. Right now, I don’t have any names. But obviously, if we can get someone like Matthew Wright, the three-spot, that’s our weakness for us right now. Like a Matthew Wright, like a Rome Dela Rosa, Aris Dionisio, Robbie Herndon, a tall three that can shoot,” said Vanguardia.

The Blackwater coach also didn’t rule out the possibility of getting Wright himself, though he admitted it is remote. The contract of Wright, a former player of Vanguardia during their ABL days with the Malaysia Dragons, is set to expire at the end of next month.

“Malay mo, si Matthew Wright ibigay sa amin. Puwede namang mangarap. Because he is expiring. We are going to offer a trade for him. Maybe a package that Phoenix likes. But, alam naman natin where he is headed. But maybe. But ‘yun ang sinasabi ko. That’s the need of the team. We need a tall three to help us,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said the absence of a small forward showed as players such as Rey Suerte and Rashawn McCarthy were playing out of position. Players such as JVee Casio, Baser Amer, Yousef Taha, and Joshua Torralba were also playing with injuries.

“Yousef got hurt starting that game,” said Vanguardia, referring to the elimination round game against San Miguel where Blackwater began its tailspin. “Yousef is really the focal point ng what we did well in June. Siya ‘yung stretch five.”

“Jvee and Baser were playing with injuries. We just didn’t mention this but both of them were playing hurt. Jvee sa paa, Baser his calf muscle and his groin, compounded it with JT. We were hit with injuries kaya we have to deepen the bench,” said Vanguardia.

Import choice

The Blackwater coach said they already have an import for the Commissioner’s Cup, which he declined to reveal except that he is a point center who had played in the NCAA Final Four.

Vanguardia said the team will also be competing in Dubai as part of their offseason build-up.

“It just goes to show that management is hell bent on improving this conference. We improved his conference and we like to improve some more going to the conference leading to the next conference,” said Vanguardia.

