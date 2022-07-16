Wright plays Phoenix farewell game ahead of long-postponed US wedding

MATTHEW Wright played his farewell game for Phoenix in the PBA Philippine Cup on Saturday as he's set to leave for the US for his long-postponed wedding.

Coach Topex Robinson disclosed the huge development shortly after the Fuel Masters remained in contention for a playoffs berth following an 89-66 rout of Converge at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"He's going to take care of his wedding on the 24th and I think he's leaving for the US tonight," said Robinson. "It's a long planned big day for him and he's really excited about it and we're happy for him."

Wright later said he's going to leave for the US on Sunday.

The Fil-Canadian gunner finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the win that kept the Fuel Masters's slim hopes alive of making the quarterfinals with a 3-7 record.

But now they have to face Barangay Ginebra in their final elimination round assignment without the player that has become the face of the franchise for many years now.

It's the next man up mentality Phoenix is going to adopt in the absence of Wright, according to Robinson.

"His absence will somebody else's presence," said the Phoenix coach.

"That's going to be a big shoe to fili, but it's an opportunity for RJ (Jazul), RR (Garcia), for Encho (Serrano), Tyle (Tio), and the rest of the guys."

