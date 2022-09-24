Blackwater finally wakes up from Baser Amer's last 'night, night' gesture

BLACKWATER finally ended a losing streak on Saturday that dated back to last conference.

The Bossing defeated Phoenix Super LPG, 97-85, snapping a string of seven straight defeats that began since the Philippine Cup. Ironically, Blackwater’s last victory prior to Saturday came last July 8 when the Bossing beat the Fuel Masters, 91-89, on a game-winning shot by Baser Amer where he did the "night, night" gesture for the second straight game.

Not a few people noticed that since Amer did the gesture, Blackwater hadn’t won until Saturday. After a 5-1 win-loss record, the Bossing lost the final five games of the eliminations, and were ousted by eventual San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Blackwater opened the Commissioner's Cup with a 133-87 beating at the hands of guest team Bay Area Dragons.

Baser Amer leads Bossing awakening

Even the Blackwater Bossing’s Facebook page poked fun at Amer, as it used the caption “Gumising na si Baser Amer” on its posting of the win.

Even Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia joked at Amer during the postgame press conference.

“Nakabawi na si Baser kasi ‘yung huling ‘night, night’ niya, hindi na kami nanalo. Phoenix din ‘yun eh,” said Vanguardia, who even recalled that their outfitter made a shirt for the team with the gesture.

Amer did bounce back as he made 24 points on 8-of-17 from the field to lead the Bossing to the victory and evened its record to 1-1.

“Pagkatapos ng ‘night, night,’ nakatulog na kami, hindi na kami nagising. Ngayon lang kami nagising,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said he entrusted Amer to lead the team in their quest to finally end a skid.

“Maganda kay Baser ready na mag-step up. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Pare, dalhin mo ‘yung game ngayon’ kasi alam namin mag-pepress ang Phoenix and nag-step up naman,” said Vanguardia.

With the losing streak coming to end, Vanguardia was asked if Amer can still do the 'night, night.'

"Puwede pa naman," said Vanguardia.

